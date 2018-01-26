MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) – Falling ice from cables and towers has prompted the closure of the Mackinac Bridge that links Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas.
The 5-mile-long bridge was closed to all traffic just before noon Friday afternoon after sunny conditions melted the ice and made conditions dangerous for drivers.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority said Friday evening that there’s no estimated time for the span’s reopening.
The bridge authority is monitoring conditions at the bridge and posting updates on its website. Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the structure to provide instructions to motorists.
