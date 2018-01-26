ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – A misstep in the kitchen of a popular market in Royal Oak left the store completely filled with smoke.

Firefighters were called around 5 a.m. Friday to Holiday Market, along Main Street just north of I-696, after a small fire broke out in the loading dock area.

Owner Gina Mangold said the incident happened as their chefs were preparing smoked meats and other meals for the day.

“One of our people put some ashes that were hot into the compactor. Since the trash compactor is inside the building, smoke just engulfed the store,” Mangold told WWJ’s Charlie Langton.

Smoke engulfs popular @HolidayMarketRO when smoker ash caught fire in the trash compactor inside the market. @WWJ950 @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/bEWN46iDOW — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) January 26, 2018

Fire crews had to completely remove the compactor from the building to stop the smoke, which filled the store.

“Because the dumpster is inside the building and is super heavy, the fire department could not pull it out. So we had to wait a couple hours until we found a truck that’s strong enough to pull it out,” said Mangold.

No injuries were reported.

The store will be open for business Friday.

