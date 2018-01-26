MOUNT CLEMENS (WWJ/AP) – A pickup truck driver who authorities say struck and injured six people waiting inside a bus stop shelter in Warren last year has been sentenced to a year in jail.
Fifty-six-year-old Gary Daleo of Roseville learned his punishment Thursday in Macomb County Circuit Court after earlier pleading no contest to charges including driving while intoxicated causing injury. He’ll also serve two years of probation.
Daleo apologized to the victims at the hearing. Authorities say his blood-alcohol level was slightly below .08, Michigan’s legal limit for drunken driving.
The victims were gathered the afternoon of Aug. 2 in the bus shelter near 12 Mile Road and Van Dyke because it was raining. Most of the injured had broken bones. Witnesses said Daleo appeared to be turning into a business when the truck hit the shelter.
© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.