UNION TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Michigan State Police have identified the man who was killed in a gun battle during which two troopers were wounded, south of Battle Creek.

Police say preliminary results from an autopsy Thursday showed 62-year-old David Kidney of Union City died of a single gunshot wound sustained while exchanging gunfire with troopers.

Detective Sgt. Aaron Steensma and Trooper Daniel Thayer were executing a search warrant in a cold case when they were shot Wednesday morning on Francisco Road in Union Township, according to MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw.

“When they announced their presence at the front door, an individual inside the house leveled a shot-gun or a long gun at the officers and began opening fire,” Shaw told WWJ’s Zahra Huber.

Shaw said both Steensma and Thayer tried to take cover, but were shot. Steensma was struck in the chest and was last reported in serious but stable condition at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo. Thayer suffered a grazing wound to his hand but his ballistic vest stopped a slug that struck his chest.

A short time later, Kidney was found dead in a nearby field. Shaw said police at first thought the suspect may have fatally shot himself, but an investigation later revealed otherwise.

It’s unclear at this time if Kidney was a suspect being sought as part of the cold case investigation, or why he fired at the troopers. Information about that investigation has not been released.

All MSP personnel were wearing body armor at the time of the incident.

