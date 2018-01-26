CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
DETROIT (AP) – The Michigan Department of Transportation says $384 million in track improvements have led to faster train speeds and reduced travel times to Chicago.

Department spokesman Michael Frezell says the Amtrak Wolverine route, which runs from Detroit to Chicago, has reduced transit time by 20 minutes. He says the Blue Water route, which runs from Port Huron to Chicago, has been reduced by about 7 minutes.

The new Amtrak schedule with improved times began Monday.

Construction work began in 2012. Improvements included replacing worn tracks, smoothing out curves, upgrading railroad crossings for increased safety, improving train communications and raising maximum speeds in certain areas.

Michigan received $347 million in federal funding from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act and High-Speed Intercity Passenger Rail Program. The state provided the remaining $37.5 million.

