MORE DOMINOES FALL AT MSU IN WAKE OF LARGEST SEX ABUSE SCANDAL IN HISTORY: ATHLETIC DIRECTOR ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT | BOARD ACCEPTS PRESIDENT'S RESIGNATION, NAMES SUCCESSOR | PARENTS WONDER HOW THEY MISSED CLUES| REPORTER WHO BROKE STORY SAYS MSU CULPABLE
Filed Under:Michigan State

By LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 24 points and No. 6 Michigan State beat the Wisconsin Badgers 71-62 on Friday night, less than 12 hours after athletic director Mark Hollis announced his retirement amid the outcry over how the school handled allegations against Larry Nassar.

The Spartans (19-3, 7-2 Big Ten) have won three straight after losing two of the previous three games.

Wisconsin (10-12, 3-6) has lost five of six.

The court was surrounded by a sea of teal T-shirts worn by students, hoping to raise awareness about sexual violence.

Hollis, a close friend of Spartans coach Tom Izzo, is retiring as the latest leader to step away because of a sexual abuse scandal involving a former physician at the school. Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon announced her resignation Wednesday night, hours after Larry Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison this week for molesting girls and young women.

The series of events seemed to create a relatively subdued atmosphere at the usually raucous Breslin Center.

Cassius Winston had 17 points and six assists, Nick Ward had 11 points and 12 rebounds and Jaren Jackson had 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for the Spartans.

Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ had 23 points and seven rebounds and Brevin Pritzl scored 13.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The short-handed Badgers are competing hard, trying to overcome to loss of injured guards D’Mitrik Trice and Kobe King along with the loss of five seniors from last year’s team.

Michigan State: Izzo’s mood the rest of the season will be something to watch. Izzo was the best man at Hollis’ wedding and they were roommates decades ago when they were starting their careers at Michigan State.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Hosts Nebraska on Monday.
Michigan State: Visit Maryland on Sunday.
___
More AP college basketball coverage: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

