HIGHLAND PARK (WWJ) – Two Highland Park police officers are recovering after their squad car slammed into a tree Friday morning.

City Spokesperson Marlie Blackmon said two officers were pursuing a suspect on Woodward Avenue at Manchester, north of the Davison, when they hit a patch of black ice and lost control. The car crashed into a tree.

Both were taken to the hospital with what were described as very minor injuries.

“For police officers, when they’re pursuing someone they have to speed. But in most cases you want to be as careful as you can possibly be because it is icy and the weather is bad,” Blackmon told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Blackmon did not comment as to why police were pursuing the suspect.

