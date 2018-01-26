ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – A Pontiac man who has a history of robberies dating back four decades is back in jail and accused of trying to break into a Royal Oak home.

Police say 72-year old Vernon Shepard was arrested Tuesday after a homeowner caught him breaking into her home on Lockwood Street, near Woodward and Catalpa.

The woman called 911 around 12:40 p.m. and said a man had removed the screen off a rear window and was attempting to get inside her home when he saw her and ran away. Officers responded to the area and searched for the suspect. He was eventually located a few blocks away from the scene and tried to hide behind a building, but was apprehended by police.

Shepard was arraigned Thursday on one count of first-degree attempted home invasion. Bond was set at $50,000. He’s due back in court Feb. 2.

Investigators say Shepard is currently on parole and has a criminal history dating back to the 1970’s for burglary, armed robbery and disorderly conduct.