DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Authorities say a Detroit police officer who was shot and wounded while responding to a domestic violence call remains in critical condition.

Detroit police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood tells the Detroit Free Press that 25-year-old Glenn Doss is hospitalized Friday after being shot in the head Wednesday night.

The shooting happened as officers responded to a home on the city’s east side, near Chene and I-94, following a report a man was arguing with his wife and had fired shots. Officers encountered the man outside the home and he fired at them. Doss was a passenger in a police car and was shot before he got out.

The suspect fired 32 shots, according to police, before going back into the house where he remained for more than three hours. Police eventually fired gas into the home early Thursday and arrested the 43-year-old when he came out. Family members say the gunman had a “mental breakdown.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up on behalf of Officer Doss, who is the father of a 9-month-old baby. Find information [HERE].

