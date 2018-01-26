CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Wilton Speight
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - SEPTEMBER 23: Wilton Speight #3 of the Michigan Wolverines is helped off the field after being injured while passing in the first quarter of a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 23, 2017 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Wilton Speight didn’t have the dream season as a Michigan Wolverine in 2017.

He only played in four games before announcing he would transfer from the University of Michigan in November.

According to Nick Baumgardner of the Detroit Free Press, Speight would be open to a return to Michigan if Shea Patterson isn’t ruled eligible for this season.

A source with knowledge of former Michigan starter Wilton Speight’s thinking told the Free Press on Thursday the quarterback would be open to returning to the Wolverines next season if incoming transfer Shea Patterson is ruled ineligible for 2018 by the NCAA.

Speight, who graduated from Michigan in December and planned to pursue a graduate transfer, is currently in Los Angeles training while he goes over his options for next season. He plans to have a destination picked by June.

According to the source, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has told Speight he would be open to the quarterback returning to school if Speight would like to.

Patterson announced he would be transferring to Michigan in December and said he’s “pretty sure” he will be eligible.

“From what I’m hearing, I’m pretty sure that I will win that and be able to play next year,” Patterson told the Toledo Blade. “If I don’t, I’ll work as hard as I can learning the offense and I’ll be playing the year after.”

Should Patterson receive immediate eligibility, another question will surface: Will he start? Michigan returns two young, highly-regarded quarterbacks in Brandon Peters and Dylan McCaffrey and four-star commit Joe Milton will enroll this spring.

If Patterson isn’t able to play in 2018 would you want to see Speight once again taking snaps for the Wolverines — or would you rather have Brandon Peters, Dylan McCaffrey or someone else start for Michigan?

