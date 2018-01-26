CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
By PAT EATON-ROBB, AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut is the target of an NCAA investigation into its men’s basketball program.

University President Susan Herbst said in a statement Friday the school will cooperate in a “thorough and transparent manner reflective of the model athletic and academic institution we continually strive to be.”

The university did not specify the allegations and said it would have no further comment, but would “address and respond appropriately as the inquiry moves forward.”

Hearst Connecticut Media, which first reported the investigation, cited unidentified sources saying the inquiry was related to recruiting.

The school said it had begun an internal investigation after learning of allegations in the fall. It has retained a law firm — Lightfoot, Franklin and White — that specializes in athletics compliance and will assist in responding to NCAA questions.

This is not the first time UConn has been under NCAA scrutiny.

Then-coach Jim Calhoun was forced to sit out three games during the 2011-12 basketball season and the school was put on three years of probation after the NCAA found violations dating to 2008. Those included improper phone calls, text messages and inducements provided by an agent who was a former team manager.

The school did not receive a postseason ban, but then failed to meet NCAA academic qualifications for the 2013 NCAA Tournament. The Huskies won their fourth NCAA championship the next season.

Coach Kevin Ollie is now in his sixth season as coach and in the second year of a five-year $17.9-million contract that can be voided for “just cause,” including NCAA violations.

Neither Ollie nor anyone else in the program mentioned the investigation following UConn’s 63-52 win over SMU on Thursday night. The Huskies are 11-9 this season after going 16-17 a year ago, the team’s first losing season in 30 years.
More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

