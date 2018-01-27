STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Authorities are hoping a $2,500 cash reward will be enough for someone to speak up and reveal the person responsible for killing a 24-year-old nurse.
Kiah Hopson was found murdered the morning of Saturday, December 9, 2017, in the parking lot of the Parkside East Apartments, on Van Dyke Avenue near 19 Mile Road in Sterling Heights, where she lived. She was shot to death.
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest.
Anyone who has information is asked to make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at http://www.1800speakup.org or by texting CSM and your tip to 274637.