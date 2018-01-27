DETROIT (WWJ) – A 43-year-old man accused of shooting a Detroit police officer in the head has been charged with more than two dozen offenses.

Decharlos O. Brooks is expected to be arraigned Saturday on eight counts of assault with intent to murder, seven counts of resisting and obstructing, one count of carrying a dangerous weapon and 17 counts of felony firearm.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening as officers responded to a home on the city’s east side, near Chene and I-94, following a report that Brooks was arguing with his wife and had fired shots. Officers encountered Brooks outside of the home, and he fired shot at them.

Officer Glenn Doss, 25, was a passenger in a police car; he was shot in the head before getting out of the vehicle.

Brooks pointed his handgun at other officers at the scene and fired 32 shots, according to police, before going back into the house where he remained for more than three hours. Police eventually fired gas into the home early Thursday and arrested Brooks when he came out. Family members say Brooks had a “mental breakdown.”

Doss remains hospitalized in critical condition.