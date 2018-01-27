CBS 62(credit: istock) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
MORE DOMINOES FALL AT MSU IN WAKE OF LARGEST SEX ABUSE SCANDAL IN HISTORY: ATHLETIC DIRECTOR ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT | BOARD ACCEPTS PRESIDENT'S RESIGNATION, NAMES SUCCESSOR | PARENTS WONDER HOW THEY MISSED CLUES| REPORTER WHO BROKE STORY SAYS MSU CULPABLE

MERRILL, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Authorities say a Michigan man celebrating his 21st birthday accidentally shot his best friend and then killed himself in grief.

Zachary Woodcock shot himself minutes after he accidentally shot 21-year-old Richard Skillman, according to WJRT-TV.

Saginaw County Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Gomez says Woodcock was celebrating his birthday Jan. 19 with friends in his apartment in Merrill, northwest of Detroit.

Gomez says Woodcock returned from his bedroom with a handgun that “went off and struck Mr. Skillman in the chest.”

As others were helping Skillman, witnesses told police that Woodcock left the apartment. Gomez says “they heard a shot, walked out and there he was.”

About 10 guns later were found in the apartment and Skillman’s car.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

