(credit: istock)

UTICA (WWJ) – A carjacking suspect is hospitalized after being shot by police at the tail end of a car chase that spanned two counties.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says the incident unfolded Friday night after two suspects were involved in a carjacking in Pontiac.

“A pursuit was initiated by deputies which went eastbound on M-59. The suspect eventually crashed at Hall Road and Van Dyke,” Command Sergeant Law told WWJ’s Dan Jenkins.

After the crash, one of the suspects got out of the vehicle and pulled out a “large, Rambo-style knife.”

“Shots were fired by deputies. One suspect was shot in the buttocks. He is currently in stable condition being treated at a local hospital,” Law said.

The shooting is being investigated by Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, while the carjacking is being handled by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information was released.