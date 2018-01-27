CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
MORE DOMINOES FALL AT MSU IN WAKE OF LARGEST SEX ABUSE SCANDAL IN HISTORY: ATHLETIC DIRECTOR ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT | BOARD ACCEPTS PRESIDENT'S RESIGNATION, NAMES SUCCESSOR | PARENTS WONDER HOW THEY MISSED CLUES| REPORTER WHO BROKE STORY SAYS MSU CULPABLE

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Authorities say shots were fired during a high school basketball game in Dearborn as part of a feud between students who were apparently trying to settle a score.

The incident unfolded around 8 p.m. Friday at Dearborn High School, along West Outer Drive just north of Michigan Avenue, as the Pioneers were taking on Romulus.

According to school officials, two individuals who are not students in the district were involved in an altercation in a school hallway. Reports indicate these individuals were “settling a score” from a previous encounter that occurred in another city. Officials broke up the fight and removed the pair from the building.

Moments later in the school parking lot, a car drove up to one of the individuals involved in the altercation and approximately three to four gunshots were fired from the vehicle. Everyone involved then quickly fled the scene.

No one was injured, and Superintendent Glenn Maleyko said there’s no apparent damage to any surrounding property.

Police responded to the scene. It’s unclear if they’ve identified those involved in the shooting.

“Although the event that occurred on Friday evening was an isolated incident and did not involve any Dearborn students, it is still very troubling as this type of behavior is not typical for our schools, our community, or our city,” Maleyko said in a statement. “I would like to thank the staff at Dearborn High for their quick response in handling this situation. I would also like to extend my sincere appreciation to the Dearborn Police for their quick response and their diligence to find those involved in this very unfortunate incident.”

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch