DEARBORN (WWJ) – Authorities say shots were fired during a high school basketball game in Dearborn as part of a feud between students who were apparently trying to settle a score.

The incident unfolded around 8 p.m. Friday at Dearborn High School, along West Outer Drive just north of Michigan Avenue, as the Pioneers were taking on Romulus.

According to school officials, two individuals who are not students in the district were involved in an altercation in a school hallway. Reports indicate these individuals were “settling a score” from a previous encounter that occurred in another city. Officials broke up the fight and removed the pair from the building.

Moments later in the school parking lot, a car drove up to one of the individuals involved in the altercation and approximately three to four gunshots were fired from the vehicle. Everyone involved then quickly fled the scene.

No one was injured, and Superintendent Glenn Maleyko said there’s no apparent damage to any surrounding property.

Police responded to the scene. It’s unclear if they’ve identified those involved in the shooting.

“Although the event that occurred on Friday evening was an isolated incident and did not involve any Dearborn students, it is still very troubling as this type of behavior is not typical for our schools, our community, or our city,” Maleyko said in a statement. “I would like to thank the staff at Dearborn High for their quick response in handling this situation. I would also like to extend my sincere appreciation to the Dearborn Police for their quick response and their diligence to find those involved in this very unfortunate incident.”

An investigation is ongoing.