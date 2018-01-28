DETROIT (WWJ) – The Detroit Police Department announcing that 25-year-old officer Glenn Doss has died Sunday afternoon. His death comes days after he was shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence call last week.

Doss had been in critical condition since Wednesday night — when he was shot outside a home on McDougal Street. Doss’ father — a 19-year police veteran — spoke with the media shortly after his son died.

“I didn’t tell my son to become a police officer that was his decision,” said the senior Doss. “He fell in love with the job and he died doing something he loved.”

Glenn Doss, of the DPD’s 7th Precinct Special Operations Unit, was shot while responding to a domestic violence call on Wednesday.

Saturday, the elder Doss spoke to the media: “At this point in time he’s still critical,” the father added. “The doctors have been honest with me and my family. They state at this time his condition is 50-50; it could go either way. The bullet is still lodged in the back of his head, on the right side.”

Initially, police had reported the 25-year-old officer was shot in the chest. He underwent emergency surgery, and was in a coma, according to officials, as of Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened as officers responded to a home on the city’s east side, near Chene and I-94, following a report a man arguing with his wife had fired shots. Officers encountered the man outside the home and he fired at them. Doss was a passenger in a police car and was shot before he got out.

The suspect, Decharlos Brooks, fired 32 shots, according to police, before going back into the house where he remained for more than three hours. Police eventually fired tear gas into the house early Thursday and arrested the 43-year-old when he came out.

Brooks is facing a total of 33 charges — with more to be expected.

A GoFundMe account has been set up on behalf of Officer Doss, who leaves behind a 9-month-old baby. Find information [HERE]. He had been on the force for only about two years at the time of the shooting.