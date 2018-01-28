CBS 62Credit: CBS Detroit 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Credit: CBS Detroit LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing […]
97.1 The TicketCredit: CBS Detroit Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Credit: CBS Detroit Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales […]
MORE DOMINOES FALL AT MSU IN WAKE OF LARGEST SEX ABUSE SCANDAL IN HISTORY: ATHLETIC DIRECTOR ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT | BOARD ACCEPTS PRESIDENT'S RESIGNATION, NAMES SUCCESSOR | PARENTS WONDER HOW THEY MISSED CLUES| REPORTER WHO BROKE STORY SAYS MSU CULPABLE

DETROIT (WWJ) – The Detroit Police Department announcing that 25-year-old officer Glenn Doss has died Sunday afternoon. His death comes days after he was shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence call last week.

Doss had been in critical condition since Wednesday night — when he was shot outside a home on McDougal Street. Doss’ father — a 19-year police veteran — spoke with the media shortly after his son died.

“I didn’t tell my son to become a police officer that was his decision,” said the senior Doss. “He fell in love with the job and he died doing something he loved.”

Glenn Doss, of the DPD’s 7th Precinct Special Operations Unit, was shot while responding to a domestic violence call on Wednesday.

Saturday, the elder Doss spoke to the media: “At this point in time he’s still critical,” the father added. “The doctors have been honest with me and my family. They state at this time his condition is 50-50; it could go either way. The bullet is still lodged in the back of his head, on the right side.”

Initially, police had reported the 25-year-old officer was shot in the chest. He underwent emergency surgery, and was in a coma, according to officials, as of Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened as officers responded to a home on the city’s east side, near Chene and I-94, following a report a man arguing with his wife had fired shots. Officers encountered the man outside the home and he fired at them. Doss was a passenger in a police car and was shot before he got out.

The suspect, Decharlos Brooks, fired 32 shots, according to police, before going back into the house where he remained for more than three hours. Police eventually fired tear gas into the house early Thursday and arrested the 43-year-old when he came out.

Brooks is facing a total of 33 charges — with more to be expected.

A GoFundMe account has been set up on behalf of Officer Doss, who leaves behind a 9-month-old baby. Find information [HERE]. He had been on the force for only about two years at the time of the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch