SOUTH ROCKWOOD (WWJ) – A Carelton teenager was killed Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash. State Police say the 17-year-old boy was at the wheel of a Ford Ranger pickup that went out of control on Dixie Highway near Ready Road.
The truck crossed the center line and left the road.
From there, investigators say the truck hit a set of railroad tracks and went airborne before it slammed into a tree. Police say the teen died from his injuries.
The identity of the driver has not been released.
Police are now trying to determine what led to the crash.