CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Orion Tpwnship

ORION TWP. (WWJ) – An 18-year-old Oakland County man was injured but survived a fiery crash with the help of a fast acting sheriff’s deputy.

According the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, young driver sped by a deputy on patrol along  Baldwin Road near Brown Road in Orion Township at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and sirens, officials said, but before the deputy could catch up with the driver, who turned left onto Maybee Road, the driver lost control of his car which went off the road into a wooded area, then flipping on its side.

burned car 1 Oakland County Deputy Rescues Teen Driver From Burning Car After Crash [VIDEO]

(Photo: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

The car caught fire but the deputy acted quickly, breaking through the sunroof and pulling the driver, identified as an Orion Township resident, from the burning vehicle. As seen on a dash cam video, additional deputies arrived and helped move the injured driver to safety.

inside of burned vehicle Oakland County Deputy Rescues Teen Driver From Burning Car After Crash [VIDEO]

A look inside the burned vehicle. (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

During the investigation that followed, deputies said they smelled marijuana and alcohol on the driver, who was taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment of a broken femur and some lacerations.

Believing that the driver was under the influence of intoxicants, deputies obtained a search warrant a blood sample. The young man was arrested but released pending results of a blood test and expected charges.

“This is a reminder of the types of incidents our deputies can encounter each and every day,” said Sheriff Mike Bouchard, in a statement. “While our deputy had been in pursuit of this speeding suspect, it was their first instinct to risk their own lives to save this individual from a burning vehicle. If not for the quick action of our deputies, this individual may have not survived this incident.”

The Orion Township Fire Department responded to the scene of the crash to extinguish the fire, and the vehicle (seen in photos above) was impounded and towed to a secure area for further examination.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch