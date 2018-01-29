WESTLAND (WWJ) – A person walking in the area of a Westland cemetery had a unsettling discovery — a body above the ground.
Police in Westland were called Saturday and found a deceased body at Maple Grove Cemetery — totally unrelated to “normal cemetery operations,” according to a police statement.
Livonia Public School officials sent a message to parents over the weekend — regarding a report of a body being found in the area Saturday night.
Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the discovery — telling WWJ that due to the on-going investigation specific details cannot be released at this time.
