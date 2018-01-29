WAYNE (WWJ) – Police have released a sketch of a man wanted in a home invasion and sexual assault in the city of Wayne.

According to Wayne police, at 40-year-old Wayne resident was walking home in the area of Merriman Rd. and Michigan Ave. shortly before the attack at around 7 p.m. last Thursday.

When the woman went into her house, police said the suspect also entered, without permission, and sexually and physically assaulted the woman.

The unknown man then fled the scene on foot. No further details about the incident have been released.

The suspect — seen in the image at left by a Michigan State Police sketch artist — is described as a black male, 18 to 20 years old, around 6′ 2” tall and 200 lbs. with shorter curly or “twisted” hair.

Police are now seeking tips in the case. Anyone who is able to identify the person in the sketch or who has any other information is asked to call Lt. Ryan Strong at 734-721-1414, extension 1503.

To remain anonymous, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.