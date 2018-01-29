HARRISON TWP. (WWJ) – Macomb County authorities are on the hunt for a suspect after a 12-year-old boy says he was chased down the street by a masked man.

Sgt. Renee Yax of the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Monday morning as the boy was walking to a school bus stop near his home at the San Remo Apartments in Harrison Township.

“The boy stated that as he was approaching the bus — which had already come and gone by this time, the boy was late to the bus stop — he saw the male just standing there,” Yax said. “He thought he was suspicious and turned around and began running. And as he was running he said he looked back and saw what he believes is a man chasing after him saying, ‘Come here.'”

Yax said the boy made it home and was let inside by his mother who called 911.

Responding deputies searched the area by could not find anyone matching the description given by the boy: A man, race unknown, about 6 feet tall with an average weight wearing all black with a black ski mask.

The boy was not hurt.

Anyone who sees a person matching the suspect’s description or who has any information about this incident is asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 586-307-9358.