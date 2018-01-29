DETROIT (WWJ) – Slow down and drive carefully.

Multiple spin-out accidents and other crashes have been reported on metro Detroit freeways and surfaces streets as a line of snow showers blew across the state.

Between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Monday, WWJ Traffic Reporter KT reported the following incidents:

I-94 eastbound at 8 Mile Rd.; only the right lane open due to a crash

I-94 eastbound at Harper; crash on the right shoulder

I-94 eastbound after Greenfield; crash blocks left lane. Traffic heavy from Michigan Ave.

I-94 westbound at Wayne Rd.; crash on the left shoulder

I-696 eastbound just after Mound Rd.; crash on the right sounded

Southbound I-275 after Ecorse Rd.; crash on the right shoulder

I-75 northbound after Holbrook; crash on the left shoulder

Telegraph Rd. southbound; crash blocking the left and right lanes of connector to southbound I-75

KT earlier ran down as many 14 crashes at once during the afternoon rush, but the situation has since improved. No serious injuries have been reported in any of these accidents.

At 6 p.m. there were flight delays at Detroit Metro Airport due to the earlier snow. Officials said crews were plowing and had been for a couple of hours. They said they expected things to be back to normal by around 7 p.m. As always, travelers are urged to allow extra time and check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

Meanwhile, drivers have been telling WWJ Newsradio 950 that many people are simply driving too fast for the conditions.

“I traveled from Lansing all the way up to Shelby…I’ve seen three different accidents,” one motorist told WWJ’s Jon Hewett. “I’ve seen slippery roads, I’ve seen cars in ditches. Take it easy and be careful.”

Michigan State Police First Lt. Mike Shaw says watching your speed is one of the most important things drivers can do to stay safe.

“Slow down and increase that driving distance,” Shaw said. “There’s a huge misconception that if you’re driving down the road in winter weather in your car that since it’s snowing it’s not your fault.”

“That’s 100 percent incorrect. Most crashes in the winter time can be prevented if drivers just slow down, increase that driving distance and put their phones down.”

Shaw stressed that it’s also important to clear snow off of your entire vehicle; not just the windows.

WWJ AccuWeather Meteorologist Dave Bowers said the snow will taper off to flurries early in the evening hours as temperatures drop into the single digits in outlying areas, and down to about 12 degrees in Detroit.

Forecasters had called for snow accumulations of three to five inches in the metro Detroit area, and a total of six to 10 inches of snow areas to the north, near Lapeer and Port Huron. However, those number could turn out to be a bit high as the National Weather Service has since cancelled a Winter Weather Advisory for the area.

Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar at this link and check road conditions here.