By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Early Monday morning it was reported that Pistons guard Avery Bradley has been placed on the trade block.

Monday evening, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Detroit Pistons and the L.A. Clippers have been in serious talks about All-Star forward Blake Griffin.

The Clippers and Pistons are engaged in serious talks on a deal centered on All-Star forward Blake Griffin, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 29, 2018

Per Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports, the Pistons’ package would be “a form of” Bradley, Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and a first-round draft pick.

The 28-year-old Griffin has played in 33 games this season, averaging 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Griffin would be an exciting addition to the Pistons with Andre Drummond.

In June of 2017, Griffin and the Clippers signed a 5-year, $173 million deal. His average annual salary is about $34 million.

Bradley is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.