Filed Under:Port Huron

PORT HURON (AP) – Authorities say they’re awaiting toxicology tests to help determine the cause of death for an elderly woman and her adult son found dead at an eastern Michigan home.

Port Huron Police Chief Jeff Baker says in an email Monday that nothing unusual was found during autopsies. The Times Herald of Port Huron reports the deceased were identified as 91-year-old Doris Mae Lewis and 65-year-old Kenneth Leroy Lewis.

Authorities previously said there were no outward signs of trauma on the bodies, which were found Wednesday.

Authorities responded after neighbors reported they’d noticed signs of inactivity at the home, including mail piling up. Police say the last newspaper found at the home about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northeast of Detroit was dated Dec. 24.

