ALLEGAN COUNTY (WWJ) – A low-speed chase in reverse for police on a Michigan highway to catch a … cow.
While it wasn’t an udder disaster – traffic came to a stand-still along US 31 Sunday afternoon while the cow made a mad-dash for freedom.
The cow made its way against traffic to the surprise of drivers as police tried to corral the cow on the highway in Allegan County — just south of Grand Rapids.
WOOD-TV reports the cow belonged to nearby Silver Dollar Rodeo and was captured and returned safely home.
