Listen to Jamie and Stoney for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, October 5, 2018 before you can even buy them! Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, January 31 at 12 p.m.

KEVIN HART

“The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour”

OCT 5 , 2018

LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

Kevin Hart announced he is expanding his widely successful and massively hysterical “The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour,” adding over 100 new dates across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia. Produced by Live Nation, the new dates will kick off March 23 in Baltimore, MD and hit all new cities including Little Caesars Arena on Friday, October 5 at 7 p.m.

TICKET INFO:

There is a four-ticket limit for this event. Tickets can be purchased at 313Presents.com, the Fox Theatre Box Office and the Little Caesars Arena XFINITY Box Office (both without service charge) and Ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, call 800-745-3000.

