MORE DOMINOES FALL AT MSU IN WAKE OF LARGEST SEX ABUSE SCANDAL IN HISTORY: ATHLETIC DIRECTOR ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT | BOARD ACCEPTS PRESIDENT'S RESIGNATION, NAMES SUCCESSOR | PARENTS WONDER HOW THEY MISSED CLUES| REPORTER WHO BROKE STORY SAYS MSU CULPABLE

There’s no place like Las Vegas for all the tournament action, with games tipping off day and night… And the D Las Vegas goes all out with their March Hoops party! Here’s your chance to go!

97.1 The Ticket and Buffalo Wild Wings are sending one lucky winner to the D Las Vegas on the most intense weekend of the year for any sports fan… and you can watch Valenti broadcast live while you’re there! In Vegas THIS weekend St. Patty’s Day is just a bonus!

To enter, visit your metro Detroit Buffalo Wild Wings and tweet a photo of you there using #ValentiVegasContest. It’s that easy. We’ll select one lucky person who will win a trip for two that includes round-trip airfare and accommodations at the D Las Vegas from Wednesday, March 14-19, 2018. You’ll get VIP Access including food and drinks during Valenti’s live broadcast from The D’s March Hoops Viewing Party on Thursday, March 15 & Friday, March 16 from 11 a.m-3 p.m pst.

May the best B-Dubs fan win. And if it’s not you, get to Buffalo Wild Wings for every game from the first round to the finals. Featured on dozens of big screen TV’s with a large selection of craft beers.

Brought to you by 97.1 The Ticket and Buffalo Wild Wings. Wings. Beer. Sports.

Click here for B-Dubs locations.

