DETROIT (WWJ) – Two Detroit police officers are recovering at the hospital following a late night crash on the city’s east side.
The crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Moross and Balfour, near I-94. The officers were preparing to make a traffic stop when they were struck broadside by another vehicle.
The person driving the vehicle that hit the police cruiser remained at the scene and cooperated with police.
Both officers were taken to the hospital and were last reported in stable condition. Their injuries were described as non-life threatening.