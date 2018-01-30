By JOHN ROGERS and MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy “Glee,” has died of a possible suicide at age 35 a few weeks before he was scheduled to be sentenced in Los Angeles on child pornography charges

mark salling e1517338425806 Glee Star Mark Salling Dead At 35

Actor Mark Salling attends The Official Viper Room Re-Launch Party at The Viper Room on November 17, 2015 in West Hollywood,. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Viper Room)

 

Salling’s lawyer, Michael J. Proctor, tells The Associated Press the actor died Tuesday. He did not reveal the cause of death.

A law enforcement official not authorized to speak publicly says Salling was found hanging at a home in the Tujunga neighborhood of Los Angeles. The official says the actor’s death is being investigated as a suicide.

Salling pleaded guilty in December to possession of thousands of images of child pornography. He was scheduled to be sentenced March 7.

He played bad-boy Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the long-running show, which concluded in 2015.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch