DETROIT (AP) – Eleven businesses in downtown Detroit’s Greektown entertainment district have joined the city’s Project Green Light public safety program.
The city says Tuesday that they include bars, restaurants and two hotels.
The program features high-definition video surveillance cameras installed on the exterior of the buildings. The video feeds will be monitored at the police department’s Real Time Crime Center.
The Greektown businesses will pay an average of $250 per month for up to three exterior surveillance cameras, cloud storage of video for up to 30 days and internet connectivity.
Nearly 250 gas stations, restaurants, convenience stores and other locations around Detroit already are in the program. The city says crime at — and adjacent to — such businesses has dropped about 23 percent since the project started two years ago.
© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.