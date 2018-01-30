CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 12: Model/actress Emily Ratajkowski attends The 2015 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 12: Model/actress Emily Ratajkowski attends The 2015 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Does everyone wish they could be the next Kim Kardashian, where they basically just look good enough to post nude photos of themselves on Instagram for millions of people to react to?

Lately, Kim K has decided to make her Instagram the most talked about account for just about everyone.

BO WEST

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Hi, can I get zero fucks please, thanks

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FIRST OF THE NSFW PHOTOS

HERE IS THE SECOND PHOTO THAT IS NSFW

Now, she did get heat for calling those Bo Derek braids when just about everyone else knows them as cornrows, but Kardashian wants us to know she doesn’t care about their opinions.

On the heels of Kardashian posting that series of photos, her good friend Emily Ratajkowski also posted a topless photo.

Not getting out of bed

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

The photo was posted within the hour — and has been liked over 300,000 and will most definitely pass 1 million.

Kardashian and Ratajkowski posted a topless photo together in March of 2017 and that photo was liked 1.4 million times.

