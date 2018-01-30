LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 12: Model/actress Emily Ratajkowski attends The 2015 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 12: Model/actress Emily Ratajkowski attends The 2015 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Does everyone wish they could be the next Kim Kardashian, where they basically just look good enough to post nude photos of themselves on Instagram for millions of people to react to?

Lately, Kim K has decided to make her Instagram the most talked about account for just about everyone.

Now, she did get heat for calling those Bo Derek braids when just about everyone else knows them as cornrows, but Kardashian wants us to know she doesn’t care about their opinions.

On the heels of Kardashian posting that series of photos, her good friend Emily Ratajkowski also posted a topless photo.

The photo was posted within the hour — and has been liked over 300,000 and will most definitely pass 1 million.

Kardashian and Ratajkowski posted a topless photo together in March of 2017 and that photo was liked 1.4 million times.