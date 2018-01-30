Mike Valenti: Pistons Trade For Griffin 'Borders On Irresponsible'

(97.1 The Ticket) Pistons fans might be happy about the trade for Blake Griffin because they haven’t had anything to root for lately and the team has long lacked a player that masses of people wanted to get behind.

“I understand that, I’m not going to yell about that,” 97.1 The Ticket host Mike Valenti said, laying out that case for why some might applaud the Griffin trade.

On the other hand, he said, “what the Pistons have done borders on irresponsible.”

How’s that?

“According to people in the league, there was very little interest about Blake Griffin, and his contract is the big reason,” Valenti said. “Many of you will say ‘Well, we can’t get free agents here, we’ve got to overpay.’ Noted.

“The problem is, you already have a contract on this team that nobody wants to touch — and that’s Andre Drummond. Now you’re requiring a 28-year-old whose athleticism is declining as his salary is increases.”

Griffin’s contract calls for $30 million this year, $32 the year after, $34 million the year following, followed by $37 million the next year. As a 32-year-old, he’ll have a player option for $39 million.

“He’s not the same player he once was,” Valenti said. “Physically, you just don’t match up anymore.”

Griffin is not a superstar, he’s not the player he once was, and his play will only decline from here, Valenti said, summing up his argument.