Mike Valenti: Pistons Trade For Griffin 'Borders On Irresponsible'
Filed Under:Blake Griffin, Mike Valenti, NBA trades, Pistons

(97.1 The Ticket) Pistons fans might be happy about the trade for Blake Griffin because they haven’t had anything to root for lately and the team has long lacked a player that masses of people wanted to get behind.

“I understand that, I’m not going to yell about that,” 97.1 The Ticket host Mike Valenti said, laying out that case for why some might applaud the Griffin trade.

On the other hand,  he said, “what the Pistons have done borders on irresponsible.”

How’s that?

“According to people in the league, there was very little interest about Blake Griffin, and his contract is the big reason,” Valenti said. “Many of you will say ‘Well, we can’t get free agents here, we’ve got to overpay.’ Noted.

“The problem is, you already have a contract on this team that nobody wants to touch — and that’s Andre Drummond. Now you’re requiring a 28-year-old whose athleticism is declining as his salary is increases.”

Griffin’s contract calls for $30 million this year, $32 the year after, $34 million the year following, followed by $37 million the next year. As a 32-year-old, he’ll have a player option for $39 million.

“He’s not the same player he once was,” Valenti said. “Physically, you just don’t match up anymore.”

Griffin is not a superstar, he’s not the player he once was, and his play will only decline from here, Valenti said, summing up his argument.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch