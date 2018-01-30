CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for help locating a 29-year-old man who has been missing for more than two months.

img 6977 Missing: Detroit Man Hasnt Been Seen Since November

Lawrence Northern Jr was reported missing in Detroit on Nov. 21, 2017 (police handout)

Lawrence Northern Jr. was last seen around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2017 at a home in the 5000 block of Marseilles, between Warren and Mack avenues. Police say he left the location and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Northern is said to be in good physical and mental condition. He was last seen wearing a black Northface bubble jacket, dark blue jeans and black Timberland boots. He was driving a blue Chevy Impala.

Anyone who sees Northern or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5540 or 313-596-5500.

