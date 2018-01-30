DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for help locating a 29-year-old man who has been missing for more than two months.
Lawrence Northern Jr. was last seen around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2017 at a home in the 5000 block of Marseilles, between Warren and Mack avenues. Police say he left the location and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
Northern is said to be in good physical and mental condition. He was last seen wearing a black Northface bubble jacket, dark blue jeans and black Timberland boots. He was driving a blue Chevy Impala.
Anyone who sees Northern or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5540 or 313-596-5500.