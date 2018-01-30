TAYLOR (WWJ) – Taylor Police ask for the public’s help in finding a missing 27-year-old man.
Brenton Seabury walked away from his home Monday afternoon — which he hasn’t done in the past. Seabury was last seen in the area just north of I-94, west of Telegraph. Friends of the man are concerned because he needs his medication.
Seabury is described as about 6′ 1″ tall, and 220 pounds, he’s a light skinned African American with a full beard and a tattoo on his neck.
Anyone who may see him is asked to call Taylor Police Detective Wellman at 734-374-4045, but are warned not to approach as he may become frightened.