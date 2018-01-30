CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Detroit Tigers

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers today announced the following 22 players have been invited to Major League camp this spring in Lakeland, FL.

Righthanded pitchers: Victor Alcántara, Enrique Burgos, Kevin Comer, Alex Faedo, Mark Montgomery, Paul Voelker

Lefthanded pitcher: Travis Wood

Catchers: Derek Norris, Brayan Peña, Arvicent Perez, Jake Rogers

Infielders: Alexi Amarista, Harold Castro, Kody Eaves, Edwin Espinal, Dominic Ficociello, Niko Goodrum, Pete Kozma, Ronny Rodriguez

Outfielders: Jim Adduci, Chad Huffman, Jason Krizan

Additionally, the following staff members will be in uniform at Major League camp this spring: Willie Blair, Basilio Cabrera, Bill Dancy, Joe DePastino, Bruce Fields, Scott Fletcher, Jaime Garcia, Andrew Graham, Brian Harper, Mike Hessman, Doug Mientkiewicz, Dave Owen, Brian Peterson, Jeff Pico, Gene Roof, A.J. Sager and Jose Valentin. Also, Willie Horton, Al Kaline and Alan Trammell will be in uniform this spring. Corey Tremble, Chris McDonald and T.J. Obergefell will assist the Major League training staff this spring, while Jeff Mathers will work with the Tigers strength and conditioning coordinators Chris Walter and Yousef Zamat.

The first pitchers and catchers workout in Lakeland will be on Wednesday, February 14, while the first full squad workout will be on Monday, February 19.

