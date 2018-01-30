CBS 62D'Andre Lane -- Bianca Jones 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – Funeral arrangements are now in place for Detroit police officer Glen Doss, killed in the line of duty.

glen doss Visitation, Funeral Arrangements Announced For Detroit Police Officer Glen Doss

Officer Glen Doss (Photo via gofundme.com/fight-for-glenn-doss)

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 1.,  from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Pye Funeral Home at 17600 Plymouth Road near the Southfield Freeway in Detroit.

Services will then be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Greater Grace Church located at 23500 W. 7 Mile Road, with a family hour beforehand. Officer Doss with then be laid to rest at Detroit’s Grand Lawn Cemetery.

Condolences and flowers may be sent to the family via the funeral home website at this link.

The 25-year-old Doss was shot January 24 while responding to a domestic violence call on Detroit’s east side. Only on the force for about two years when he died on Sunday, he’s being remembered as “everything that is good about Detroit.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up on behalf of Officer Doss, who left behind a 9-month-old baby. As of Tuesday afternoon, $43,547 had been raised, far exceeding a $5,000 goal. Find information [HERE].

A Detroit man is facing murder and other charges in the shooting. The accused, 43-year-old Decharlos Brooks remains jailed awaiting an arraignment and probable cause conference set for Feb. 6.

