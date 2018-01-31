CBS 62iStockphoto 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the […]
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: A detailed view of Alabama Crimson Tide helmets in a pile during the celebration after the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alabama won 26-23. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama tight end Major Tennison has been arrested on a marijuana possession charge.

An incident report released by the university Wednesday shows that Tennison was arrested Sunday night and charged with second-degree marijuana possession, a misdemeanor. The arrest occurred at about 10:20 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Devotie Drive, where Bryant Hall is located.

No other details were released. An Alabama spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tennison was a four-star recruit from Flint, Texas. He caught two passes for 30 yards as a freshman, filling in after the season-ending injury of Miller Forristall.
More AP college football: https://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

