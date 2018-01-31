Dreamstime

Cloth diapers offer a softer, reusable, environmentally-friendly option for diapering your baby. Whether you buy your own supply of diapers and launder them yourself, or you use a diaper pick-up and delivery service, there are cloth diaper companies in and around the Greater Detroit Area to give you an alternative to disposable plastic diapers. Below are five of the best places to find cloth diapers in and around the Motor City.

Diapers Unlimited Dydee Service

814 Nola St.

Kalamazoo, MI 49007

(800) 589-2229

www.dydeebaby.com

This Kalamazoo-based business serves customers all over Michigan. They deliver diapers the same day every week and will also take away your soiled diapers. You don’t need to worry about doing any laundry. They’ll also work with you to coordinate vacations if you’re going away and your diaper amount can always be adjusted if you find you’re using more or less than you need. The website offers handy folding guides/videos if you’re unsure how to fold cloth diapers during changing.

Modern Natural Baby

224 W. 9 Mile Road

Ferndale, MI

(248) 629-6306

Modern Natural Baby has been in business in Ferndale since 2010. They sell a wide range of natural baby products and supplies, including many different types and styles of cloth diapers and diapering supplies. They carry all sorts of items like strollers, baby carriers, toys, clothing and more. They also offer cloth diapering classes.

The Little Seedling

2121 W. Stadium Blvd.

Ann Arbor, MI 48103

734-418-2392

The Little Seedling is another one-stop-shop for cloth diapers and supplies. They offer several varieties of cloth diapers including pre-folds, pocket, fitted, and all-in-one diapers as well as diaper liners, training pants and more. You can order online or go into the store, which also offers all sorts of baby items such as strollers, car seats, bath and potty items, clothing, feeding supplies and much more. The website offers detailed diaper care instructions and periodic diapering workshops.

Mom and Baby Shop

43000 W. 9 Mile Road, Suite 303

Novi, MI 48375

(313) 444-2229

The Mom and Baby Shop specializes in breastfeeding supplies but also offers a wide variety of cloth diaper options. Located about 40 minutes from Detroit, it’s worth a drive if you’re looking for cloth diapers you can go in and grab. They offer pocket style, pre-folds, fitted hook and loop and all-in-one cloth diapers. They also carry diaper pails, liners, diaper covers, organic soaker pads and more. Orders can be placed online for all sorts of baby necessities including bedding, carriers and wraps, feeding and teething supplies and much more. They also offer classes on breastfeeding and cloth diapering. Check the website for upcoming dates and times.

ECOBUNS Baby + Co.

12330 James St., Suite A50Z

Holland, MI

(616) 395-5555

This baby store is located in West Michigan but orders can be placed online and shipped anywhere. They carry all major brands and styles of cloth diapers, and also offer diaper packages. They have cute patterns like Woodland Mountain Range, Fallen Leaves and all kinds of bright, solid colors. They also offer all accessories like cloth wipes, liners, inserts and doublers and natural laundry products. ECOBUNS is also a baby store so they offer carriers, feeding supplies, bibs, hats, and much more. They run several kinds of helpful classes such as ECOBUNS Boot Camp on cloth diapering.

