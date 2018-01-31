CBS 62iStockphoto 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the […]
By TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Center Mike Fisher is coming out of retirement and will rejoin the Nashville Predators for his 18th NHL season as they try to win the Stanley Cup.

The Predators announced Fisher’s return Wednesday.

General manager David Poile says Fisher has some unfinished business and wants to help the Predators win two more games than they did last year when they lost the Stanley Cup Final in six games to Pittsburgh .

The Predators will sign Fisher officially before the Feb. 26 trade deadline for the stretch run.

Nashville wanted Fisher back last summer. But Fisher, 37, announced his retirement Aug. 3. Fisher had 18 goals and 24 assists last season as Nashville earned its first Western Conference title. He’s also husband to country star Carrie Underwood, and they have a son together.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
___
Follow Teresa M. Walker at http://www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

