SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA - JULY 03: The grid girl of Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing before the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 3, 2016 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

@GeorgeJFox

Formula 1 is not bringing back grid girls in 2018 ending a decades-long tradition.

Also known as pit babes, paddock girls and umbrella girls are glamorously dressed and have been involved in the international auto racing league in a variety of roles.

They hold team numbers in the starting grid

Holding umbrellas for the drivers as their car is worked on in the paddock

Awards presentations

Today in a statement Managing Director of Operations at Formula 1 Sean Bratches said, “Over the last year we have looked at a number of areas which we felt needed updating so as to be more in tune with our vision for this great sport.”

“While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula 1 Grands Prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms.”

The grid girls were often used in promotional tasks as their clothing often included sponsor logos.

Gallery – Grid Girls Of Auto Racing

Detroit was host to Formula 1 in the 1980’s with a street course set up around the Renaissance Center and Cobo.

The first race of the season is the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on 25 March. Formula 1 has one race slated in the U.S. in 2018. Set in Austin, Texas — the race takes place in October 19-21.