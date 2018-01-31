@GeorgeJFox
Formula 1 is not bringing back grid girls in 2018 ending a decades-long tradition.
Also known as pit babes, paddock girls and umbrella girls are glamorously dressed and have been involved in the international auto racing league in a variety of roles.
They hold team numbers in the starting grid
Holding umbrellas for the drivers as their car is worked on in the paddock
Awards presentations
Today in a statement Managing Director of Operations at Formula 1 Sean Bratches said, “Over the last year we have looked at a number of areas which we felt needed updating so as to be more in tune with our vision for this great sport.”
“While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula 1 Grands Prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms.”
The grid girls were often used in promotional tasks as their clothing often included sponsor logos.
Detroit was host to Formula 1 in the 1980’s with a street course set up around the Renaissance Center and Cobo.
The first race of the season is the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on 25 March. Formula 1 has one race slated in the U.S. in 2018. Set in Austin, Texas — the race takes place in October 19-21.