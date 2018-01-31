CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Formula 1, Grid Girls
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA - JULY 03: The grid girl of Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing before the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 3, 2016 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

@GeorgeJFox

Formula 1 is not bringing back grid girls in 2018 ending a decades-long tradition.

Also known as pit babes, paddock girls and umbrella girls are glamorously dressed and have been involved in the international auto racing league in a variety of roles.

They hold team numbers in the starting grid

gettyimages 617615244 Grid Girls Wont Return To Formula 1 In 2018

AUSTIN, TX – OCTOBER 23: The grid girl for Romain Grosjean of France and Haas F1 on the grid before the United States Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 23, 2016 in Austin, United States. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Holding umbrellas for the drivers as their car is worked on in the paddock

gettyimages 50930824 Grid Girls Wont Return To Formula 1 In 2018

SHANGHAI, CHINA: A grid girl holds an umbrella over a driver at the start of the China Circuit Championship as part of the official opening ceremony of the Shanghai International Circuit, 06 June 2004. The 240-million-USD race circuit will embrace China’s frist ever Formula One Grand Prix on 26 September. AFP PHOTO/LIU Jin (Photo credit should read LIU JIN/AFP/Getty Images)

Awards presentations

gettyimages 1646785152 Grid Girls Wont Return To Formula 1 In 2018

Today in a statement Managing Director of Operations at Formula 1 Sean Bratches said, “Over the last year we have looked at a number of areas which we felt needed updating so as to be more in tune with our vision for this great sport.”

gettyimages 80981479 Grid Girls Wont Return To Formula 1 In 2018

Finnish rider Mika Kallio from Team Red Bull KTM sprays champagne on a pit girl as he celebrates on the podium after winning the 250cc race at the China Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit on May 4, 2008. Japanese teammate Hiroshi Aoyama was second and Italian rider Mattia Pasini on a Team Polaris World Aprilia was third. AFP PHOTO/Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

“While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula 1 Grands Prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms.”

The grid girls were often used in promotional tasks as their clothing often included sponsor logos.

gettyimages 866993440 Grid Girls Wont Return To Formula 1 In 2018

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – OCTOBER 27: A grid girl walk in paddock during the MotoGP Of Malaysia – Free Practice at Sepang Circuit on October 27, 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)

gettyimages 842141880 Grid Girls Wont Return To Formula 1 In 2018

Grid girls arrive for the pit lane walk ahead of the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza on September 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANDREJ ISAKOVIC (Photo credit should read ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images)

gettyimages 873345406 Grid Girls Wont Return To Formula 1 In 2018

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 12: Grid girls pose for a photo before the Formula One Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 12, 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

gettyimages 873303448 Grid Girls Wont Return To Formula 1 In 2018

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 12: Brendon Hartley of Scuderia Toro Rosso and New Zealand grid girl during the Formula One Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 12, 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

Gallery – Grid Girls Of Auto Racing

Detroit was host to Formula 1 in the 1980’s with a street course set up around the Renaissance Center and Cobo.

The first race of the season is the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on 25 March. Formula 1 has one race slated in the U.S. in 2018. Set in Austin, Texas — the race takes place in October 19-21.

