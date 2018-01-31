Kate Upton Reveals #MeToo Moment
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

(WWJ) Kate Upton, iconic supermodel and the woman who came very close to becoming the first lady of Detroit sports, came out on social media Wednesday afternoon with her own #metoo moment.

The movement that has outed politicians, Hollywood heavyweights, and leaders of industry for sex assaults and abuse of women — and some men — added another member.

Upton did not detail what the act of harassment was, but she did name names.

She listed as her abuser Paul Marciano, longtime creative director of the global brand Guess. Guess is known for its litany of provocative ads over the years that helped launch the careers of Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford, and Upton herself.
Jennifer Lopez is their current cover girl.

People reacted to Upton’s post with shock, but she didn’t answer any questions.

Guess did not immediately respond to the accusation.

Upton, who has appeared numerous times on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue, recently married former Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander. Before Verlander was traded to the Astros, they were widely considered the first couple of Detroit sports.

