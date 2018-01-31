CBS 62iStockphoto 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the […]
By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

The Cleveland Indians are removing Chief Wahoo from their uniforms starting in 2019.

Now a new mascot is under attack courtesy of Max Kellerman from ESPN.

Maxim.com transcribed what Kellerman had to say:

“Man Irish Americans are not offended, but many are,” Kellerman said of the “fighting Irish” leprechaun logo and the green-clad mascot dancing around on the sidelines of the team’s games.

“Should that also change? The answer is yes. Unequivocally yes. Pernicious, negative stereotypes of marginalized people, that offend, even some among them, should be changed. It’s not that hard.

Others on social media have the same thoughts as Kellerman.

Others think that Kellerman is just creating a problem himself.

Do you think the Notre Dame mascot is racist?

