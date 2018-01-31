By: Evan Jankens

The Cleveland Indians are removing Chief Wahoo from their uniforms starting in 2019.

Now a new mascot is under attack courtesy of Max Kellerman from ESPN.

Maxim.com transcribed what Kellerman had to say:

“Man Irish Americans are not offended, but many are,” Kellerman said of the “fighting Irish” leprechaun logo and the green-clad mascot dancing around on the sidelines of the team’s games. “Should that also change? The answer is yes. Unequivocally yes. Pernicious, negative stereotypes of marginalized people, that offend, even some among them, should be changed. It’s not that hard.

Others on social media have the same thoughts as Kellerman.

I see @maxkellerman kicked up the Leprechaun nest today.

For all saying "they've never met a single Irishman" offended:

The #NotreDame mascot is an embarrassment. — Brian Kenny (@MrBrianKenny) January 31, 2018

That’s ok.

It paints us as a bunch of foolish, drinking, fighting, singing, dancing, & lying gnomes, but if you’re good with it.. https://t.co/06IVPkDHnu — Brian Kenny (@MrBrianKenny) January 30, 2018

Others think that Kellerman is just creating a problem himself.

So MSESPN is now arguing that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish moniker is offensive to Irish people and needs to be changed. Seriously. MSESPN has truly lost its mind. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 30, 2018

Max Kellerman is creating a bigger problem. Who’s offended by Notre Dame’s legendary logo/mascot?! I have a box of tampons for you. This is getting really old, really fast. — kristen doute 🦒 (@kristendoute) January 31, 2018

Max kellerman is a dumbass. Leave my Notre Dame Fighting Irish alone. We like our mascot. Go find something else to make waves. Go Fighting Irish! — r (@gibsonrm99) January 31, 2018

Do you think the Notre Dame mascot is racist?