PONTIAC (WWJ) – Two young men have been charged in the murder last week of a 33-year-old man outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Pontiac.

jaylen rouser and henry brown 2 Charged With Murdering Man Outside Oakland County McDonalds

Jaylen Rouser and Henry Brown (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

According to officials with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Jaylen Rouser and Henry Brown were buying an iPhone from the victim, Dominique Grandberry of Pontiac, and paid with counterfeit $100 bills.

When Grandberry noticed the money was fake, investigators say, he chased the suspects who then fired shots, striking Grandberry. Deputies arrived on scene and found the victim lying in the street with several gunshot wounds to his mid-section. He was by EMS taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Rouser and Brown, both 18-year-old residents of Pontiac, fled the scene on foot but were located and arrested with the help of the Oakland County Fugitive Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension team.

Rouser and Brown were arraigned Tuesday on felony murder, larceny and gun charges and denied bond.  They are due back in court for a hearing on February 8.

