ADRIAN (WWJ) – A Michigan State Police cruiser has been involved in an accident with a semi-truck.
The accident happened Wednesday morning on M-52 near Adrian. Tipsters say a Michigan State Police cruiser was apparently struck by a Country Fresh dairy truck. Other circumstances surrounding the crash weren’t immediately clear.
Injuries have been reported, but it’s unclear how serious the injuries are.
An investigation is ongoing.
Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See live, local radar at this link; and check for accidents on local freeways here.