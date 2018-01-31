CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Six members of the Michigan Congressional delegation were on a train involved in a deadly crash on the way to a policy retreat in West Virginia.

Among those on board was Michigan Congressman Mike Bishop, who spoke live with WWJ Newsradio 950 shortly after the train struck a garbage truck truck.

“The occupants of the train are OK,” Bishop said. “I can’t say that I know what happened to the truck driver. I certainly hope he is OK, but I don’t have a lot of faith in that if he was in that truck that I’m looking at right now.”

Bishop said a few on the train did suffer some bumps and bruises.

“Everybody was relaxed, some walking around, we hit something, (it was) very loud, something very prominent on the tracks, didn’t know what it was,” he told WWJ’s Jackie Paige. “Some of us flew forward — especially those that were standing in the aisle….minor injuries as a result; I don’t think there was anything major on the train itself.”

When the train came to a stop, Bishop said passengers could seen what he called the remains of a truck. “It is spread all across the neighborhood here. A very gruesome scene.”

The White House now says one person, presumed to be the truck driver, was killed.

Congressmen Mike Bishop of Oakland County and Paul Mitchell from Macomb County were on the train. Also on board were Bill Huizenga and Fred Upton of west Michigan, Tim Walberg of southern Michigan and John Moolenaar of Midland. They have said they are all OK and none of their staff members were seriously injured.

“We have gathered to pray for the victims and 1st responders and ask everyone to join us,” Huizenga said in a tweet.

House Speaker Paul Ryan was on board as well, but an aide said he is also unhurt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch