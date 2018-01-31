DETROIT (WWJ) – Six members of the Michigan Congressional delegation were on a train involved in a deadly crash on the way to a policy retreat in West Virginia.

Among those on board was Michigan Congressman Mike Bishop, who spoke live with WWJ Newsradio 950 shortly after the train struck a garbage truck truck.

“The occupants of the train are OK,” Bishop said. “I can’t say that I know what happened to the truck driver. I certainly hope he is OK, but I don’t have a lot of faith in that if he was in that truck that I’m looking at right now.”

Bishop said a few on the train did suffer some bumps and bruises.

“Everybody was relaxed, some walking around, we hit something, (it was) very loud, something very prominent on the tracks, didn’t know what it was,” he told WWJ’s Jackie Paige. “Some of us flew forward — especially those that were standing in the aisle….minor injuries as a result; I don’t think there was anything major on the train itself.”

When the train came to a stop, Bishop said passengers could seen what he called the remains of a truck. “It is spread all across the neighborhood here. A very gruesome scene.”

The White House now says one person, presumed to be the truck driver, was killed.

Congressmen Mike Bishop of Oakland County and Paul Mitchell from Macomb County were on the train. Also on board were Bill Huizenga and Fred Upton of west Michigan, Tim Walberg of southern Michigan and John Moolenaar of Midland. They have said they are all OK and none of their staff members were seriously injured.

“We have gathered to pray for the victims and 1st responders and ask everyone to join us,” Huizenga said in a tweet.

House Speaker Paul Ryan was on board as well, but an aide said he is also unhurt.