LOS ANGELES (AP) — All 30 major league ballparks will have expanded protective netting that reaches to at least the far ends of each dugout by opening day.

Major League Baseball made the announcement Thursday ahead of an owners’ meeting later in the day.

MLB issued recommendations for protective netting or screens in December 2015, encouraging teams to have it in place between the ends of the dugouts closest to home plate. The push for an expansion increased last year after a series of spectator injuries.

A boy was struck on the head by a portion of Chris Carter’s broken bat at Yankee Stadium on May 25, and a fan sitting beyond the first-base dugout was hit by a 105 mph foul ball off the bat of Aaron Judge on July 25. A young girl was injured by a 105 mph foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier on Sept. 20 and was hospitalized.
