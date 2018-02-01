CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – Bond has been set at $100,000 for an Auburn Hills man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in gold from a Bloomfield Township jewelry store.

stephen homburger Auburn Hills Man Charged In Thefts Of Gold In Bloomfield Township

Stephen Homburger (Photo: Bloomfield Township police)

Stephen Homburger, 62, was arraigned in 48th District Court  on two counts of first degree retail fraud on Thursday.

According to Bloomfield Township police, Homburger entered Fredrick Jewelers, on W. Long Lake Road, on January 23 and spoke to a clerk about a gold chain. While the clerk was distracted, police say Homburger stole a gold chain valued at $2,000, then managed to leave the store without getting caught.

After the theft was discovered, police say an investigation revealed Homburger as the suspect and found that he’d stole another chain from the store on an earlier date.

Homburger, who was arrested in Auburn Hills on Wednesday, is due back in court for a hearing in the case on February 12.

