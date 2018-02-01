BLOOMFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – Bond has been set at $100,000 for an Auburn Hills man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in gold from a Bloomfield Township jewelry store.
Stephen Homburger, 62, was arraigned in 48th District Court on two counts of first degree retail fraud on Thursday.
According to Bloomfield Township police, Homburger entered Fredrick Jewelers, on W. Long Lake Road, on January 23 and spoke to a clerk about a gold chain. While the clerk was distracted, police say Homburger stole a gold chain valued at $2,000, then managed to leave the store without getting caught.
After the theft was discovered, police say an investigation revealed Homburger as the suspect and found that he’d stole another chain from the store on an earlier date.
Homburger, who was arrested in Auburn Hills on Wednesday, is due back in court for a hearing in the case on February 12.