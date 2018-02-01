CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit police officer is in an area hospital after being struck by a suspect holding a gun during a street investigation.

In a Facebook Live statement from Detroit Police:

Around 8:40 p.m. officers from the 8th Precinct were on patrol — “they were conducting a street investigation of an individual, who in their words, ‘were acting in a suspicious manner,’ in the 20000 block of Burt Road – the officer confronted this suspect in a driveway of a house which is just south of 8 Mile. A physical altercation ensued between the suspect and our police officer, during which time the suspect produced a handgun,”said Captain Darin Szilagy.

The officer was hit, not shot, with a handgun. The suspect was shot by the officer as he fled — he was later captured.

The suspect, injured with multiple gunshot wounds, is at an area hospital.

The injured officer is in a seperate area hospital.

“No officer has to be hurt out here. They have a right to go home safe … no injury is acceptable,” said Szilagy.

“It’s a terrible thing that we have to be so good at what we do because we have to do it all the time.”

The officer involved had just been at fallen Officer Glenn Doss’ viewing.

