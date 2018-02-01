DEXTER, Mich. (WWJ) – Authorities are asking for tips from the public to help find a missing 23-year-old woman who may be in danger.

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Eden Orana Gaiski was last seen when she left her home in Dexter Township at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 31.

Eden suffers from depression and has other mental health concerns, according to authorities, and has been classified as an “Endangered Missing” person.

Gaiski is a white female, but no further physical description was provided. She was wearing forest green winter coat with black fur trim around the hood, a yellow hat with a brown pompom on top, and was carrying a small red backpack at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone who sees this missing woman or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-994-2911.